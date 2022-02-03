Man tries eating sushi with chopsticks, fails and does this. Watch relatable video

Have you ever tried consuming meals with chopsticks? Though there are numerous movies showcasing how one can use them, it’s usually robust for folks to deal with this consuming utensil. That is what occurred with this man whereas consuming sushi. What, nevertheless, has left folks chuckling is how he dealt with the issue. There is an opportunity that you’ll relate to the video exhibiting the incident.

The video was posted on the Instagram web page pune_food_blogger. While sharing the video in addition they posted a humorous caption. “Presenting to you the desi way to eat Sushi. How many people here have done the same?” they wrote.

We gained’t give away all the things, so check out the video:

The video has been posted a number of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 1.2 lakh likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish numerous reactions.

“So me,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Why so much effort, when we have it in an easier way!!!” posted one other. “Totally relatable,” expressed a 3rd. Some additionally expressed that they relate to the clip too.

A number of, nevertheless, expressed that there’s nothing incorrect with consuming sushi with hand as it’s a suitable means in Japan. In an interview with the BBC Good Food, sushi professional chef Katsuya Uechi defined that some folks in Japan do eat the dish utilizing their palms.

What are your ideas on the video?