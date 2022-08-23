Man United fans protest against US owners ahead of Liverpool game

Thousands of Manchester United followers indignant on the means the membership’s American homeowners have been main the membership took half in a protest forward of the Premier League sport towards Liverpool on Monday.

The supporters chanted towards the Glazer household — “We want Glazers out” — and held banners calling for the Americans to promote United as they walked from a close-by pub to the membership’s storied Old Trafford stadium in the course of the hour earlier than kickoff of one of many largest matches in English soccer.

Many supporters across the floor had been sporting green-and-gold scarves — the colors of the membership’s 1878 formation — whereas some additionally set off flares. There gave the impression to be a sturdy police presence on Sir Matt Busby Way on the entrance to the stadium forecourt.

The gamers from each groups, together with Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, arrived on the floor earlier than the protest began.

Debt, lack of outcomes trigger unease

Discontent has soared following United’s poor begin to the season, which has seen the staff lose each of its video games — 2-1 at house to Brighton and a 4-0 humiliation at Brentford.

The goal of nearly all of the anger is the Glazer household, which purchased United in 2005 with a leveraged takeover that loaded debt onto a membership which beforehand did not have any.

Critics say the Glazers, who additionally personal the American soccer membership Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have failed to take a position sufficient of their very own money within the squad or amenities and have presided over years of failure by England’s largest staff.

Payments on curiosity, debt and dividends to the Glazers are estimated to have price United greater than 1 billion kilos (€1.1bn).

“They are ruining the history, traditions and culture of our great club and (we) will not stand by and watch our club rot away any longer,” mentioned The 1958, a followers’ group that organized Monday’s protest.

Dissent towards the possession, which has simmered for the reason that 2005 takeover, erupted in May final 12 months when a house league sport towards Liverpool needed to be known as off after the stadium — empty due to pandemic restrictions — was stormed earlier than the sport and hundreds extra supporters blocked entry into Old Trafford. Two cops had been injured in clashes with followers.

That protest was sparked by the membership’s involvement within the failed European Super League breakaway that collapsed amid a groundswell of condemnation from followers and the British authorities.

Struggling signings and stars wanting out

The Glazers pledged to rebuild belief with United followers within the wake of that protest however there was little proof of that.

Joel Glazer, a co-chairman, met in particular person with United followers in June 2021 and outlined his intentions to take a position closely in all facets of the membership and strengthen fan illustration within the decision-making course of.

Last week, Jim Ratcliffe, the bulk shareholder of chemical group Ineos and considered one of Britain’s richest folks, expressed an curiosity in shopping for United, quickly after Elon Musk tweeted — jokingly, because it turned out — that he needed to do the identical.

United gained the final of its document 20 English league titles in 2013, the 12 months managerial nice Alex Ferguson retired. In latest years, two of United’s largest rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool, have dominated the home sport.

United hasn’t gained a serious trophy in 5 seasons, its worst run for the reason that early Nineteen Eighties, regardless of the membership having spent €1.55bn on gamers since 2013.

United’s newest signing, Brazil midfielder Casemiro, arrived at Old Trafford earlier Monday forward of the Liverpool match and was launched to followers on the sector earlier than kickoff as his switch was being confirmed by the membership.

He reportedly prices €60.3 million, with the membership scrambling to usher in gamers within the ultimate days of the switch window.

This season has began badly, too, below Erik ten Hag, its fifth supervisor since Ferguson. There are already query marks over the Dutch coach’s techniques and staff choice.

The way forward for star striker Ronaldo can be unsure after he had pushed to depart in the course of the offseason as a result of United did not qualify for the Champions League.

Ronaldo was dropped to the bench towards Liverpool, together with membership captain Harry Maguire.