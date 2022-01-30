Sports
Man United player Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of rape | Football News – Times of India
MANCHESTER: Manchester United participant Mason Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday after a girl posted visible and audio allegations on social media of an incident.
United mentioned the 20-year-old ahead “won’t return to coaching or play matches till additional discover.” The police didn’t title Greenwood however the assertion concerning the investigation was offered after inquiries concerning the footballer.
“Greater Manchester Police have been made conscious earlier immediately of on-line social media pictures and movies posted by a girl reporting incidents of bodily violence,” the force said in a statement.
“An investigation was launched and following enquiries we are able to affirm a person in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.
“He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Greenwood progressed via the United academy into the primary staff and he prolonged his contract final yr via 2025.
“Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind,” the membership mentioned.
There was no public response from Greenwood a number of hours after the allegations have been first posted.
