Man United’s Greenwood further arrested on suspicion of ‘threats to kill’: Police | Football News – Times of India
MANCHESTER (United Kingdom): Manchester United‘s Mason Greenwood has been additional arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill as police got a fourth day to query the 20-year-old.
The ahead was initially arrested on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of the rape and assault of a younger lady after social media photos and movies had been posted on-line.
He was held in custody in a single day on Monday after detectives from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) got extra time to query the participant, whom they haven’t formally named because the suspect.
The power mentioned in a press release on Tuesday: “Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.
“The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday afternoon after we turned conscious of on-line social media photos and movies posted by a lady reporting incidents of bodily violence.
“He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow, Wednesday 2 February.
“Following enquiries thus far, he has since been additional arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.”
Within hours of the allegations appearing on Sunday, Greenwood, regarded as one of the rising stars of English football, was suspended from playing or training with the club until further notice.
Sportswear giant Nike said it had suspended its deal with the player and video game developer EA Sports said he had been removed from active squads in FIFA 22.
