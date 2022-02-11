Man Utd Footballer Paul Pogba Flags Hijab Protests On Instagram

The Karnataka High Court is listening to a petition by 5 women on the hijab controversy

Protests in Karnataka over school college students being denied the precise to put on a hijab had been flagged Thursday by Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba, who shared an Instagram story – “Hindutva mobs continue to harass Muslim girls wearing Hijab to college in India”.

Pogba, a French nationwide whose mom is Muslim and who grew to become practising Islam in 2019, shared a 58-second reel initially posted by the London-based _islamismydeen_ Instagram deal with.

The clip beings with a large crowd of boys and males sporting (or waving) saffron scarves and surrounding a small group of younger women sporting hijabs. The mob, which numbers a number of dozen male people no less than, may be heard shouting and chanting because the mud rises from the scuffle.

A number of different males appear to be holding palms to type a protecting barrier across the women, and there appear to be solely two police personnel in sight.

The clip then reveals a younger lady, presumably a faculty trainer, warily unlatching a classroom door after which dozens of boys draped in but extra saffron scarves and cheering storm inside.

The third half reveals but extra boys – by this time there appear to be a whole bunch – waving saffron flags and dancing and cheering as they transfer down a road.

It is unclear when and the place every of the clips was shot.

Pogba is not the primary worldwide determine to attract consideration to the hijab protests; on Wednesday Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai stated “refusing to let girls attend school in hijabs is horrifying.”

Within the nation a storm of voices have been raised in assist of (and in opposition to) each side, with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among those to speak out.

On Tuesday the state of affairs escalated at a university in Mandya district after male college students heckled a Muslim lady, shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram‘. She shouted “Allah hu Akbar” at the aggressors.

A day earlier, two males had been arrested in Kundapur for carrying weapons near protesting students.

Protests in opposition to the demand to put on hijabs – which officers say may be worn at school however not throughout classes – have been fanned by at least one right-wing fringe group – the Hindu Jagrana Vedike.

Controversy over Muslim college students barred from sporting the hijab started final month after six women from Karnataka’s Udupi district voiced their considerations. Since then it has snowballed into a big matter, with the state High Court listening to a petition and the Supreme Court additionally approached.

The High Court will resume listening to the matter Monday however has (in a contentious assertion) advised students to avoid wearing “religious garments”, for the sake of “peace and tranquility”.