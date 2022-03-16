Man Utd must come back fighting: Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire reckons his squad must stick collectively as they battle to cease a disappointing season spiralling right into a tailspin following the Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid.

Long since out of the Premier League title race and home cup competitions, the Red Devils’ final hope of ending their five-year trophy drought got here to a galling finish on Tuesday evening.

Three weeks on from escaping Spain with a scarcely-deserved 1-1 draw within the first leg of this Champions League last-16 tie, United stuttered on dwelling turf as Renan Lodi’s first-half header sealed Atleti a 1-0 win.

David De Gea bemoaned “another bad year” for a membership that are actually solely preventing for a top-four end – an uphill battle given Arsenal within the closing spot have video games in hand on floundering United.

The Gunners could possibly be seven factors away from Ralf Rangnick’s facet by the point they play once more subsequent month and skipper Maguire says they need to maintain battling collectively.

“Of course it’s going to be a disappointing couple of weeks now,” he mentioned as Atleti followers continued to sing lengthy after the ultimate whistle at Old Trafford.

“The lads need to go, have a rest but make sure that we come back fighting for the end of the season.

“We’ve bought 9 essential Premier League video games that we have to attempt to win each recreation that we play in, stick collectively.

“My job as captain obviously has a big role in that as well and making sure that we stick together and we finish the season strong – because we owe it to the fans.”

United don’t return to motion till internet hosting Leicester on April 2 and the intervening interval is certain to be considered one of uncomfortable criticism and introspection for these within the dressing room.

Maguire was sarcastically cheered by dwelling followers when changed in the direction of the tip of Tuesday’s loss to Atletico, whose expertise and nous was clear as they concurrently wound down the clock whereas winding their opponents up.

“I think the style in Europe, it’s not for me to really comment on,” the defender instructed beIN Sports.

“But, yeah, I think every time you touch someone, it’s a foul.

“I believe – as a group – we have perhaps bought be taught from it, bought to develop from it and do not lose our self-discipline.

Rangnick expressed his frustration with referee Slavko Vincic’s officiating after the match as did skipper Maguire, who highlighted a possible foul on Elanga earlier than Atleti scored what proved to be the winner.

Meanwhile, United are reviewing CCTV footage after objects had been thrown at Atletico head coach Diego Simeone as he ran down the tunnel at fulltime.

Anyone discovered to have thrown gadgets faces a three-year ban below floor rules.

UEFA’s management, ethics and disciplinary physique is ready on the referee and delegate’s report earlier than deciding whether or not to sanction United.