Man Utd suspend Mason Greenwood after arrest for alleged violence

Manchester United have banned striker Mason Greenwood from coaching and matches “until further notice” resulting from claims of violence made towards him, the membership mentioned in a press release on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police have additionally mentioned {that a} man in his 20s has been arrested after a lady alleging incidents of violence posted footage and movies on social media.

“An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault,” the police mentioned in a press release.

The unnamed man stays in custody for questioning, and enquiries are ongoing.

Greater Manchester Police haven’t commented whether or not that is Greenwood at this level, however the assertion was offered after inquiries have been made concerning the allegations.

Earlier within the day, a video, images and an audio recording have been posted on the younger girl’s Instagram account earlier than being deleted.

The pictures confirmed the younger girl with a bloody face and bruises on her physique, with the phrases “to anyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood really does to me”.

The voice observe, heard by Euronews, contained a dialog that allegedly occurred between Greenwood and the lady. The man is heard hurling insults and making undesirable sexual contact.

“We are aware of the images and allegations circulating on social media,” Manchester United wrote in an preliminary assertion on Sunday.

“We will make no further comment until the facts are established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

But in a second assertion, the membership mentioned “Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play any matches until further notice”.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police mentioned “investigations are ongoing to clarify the full circumstances”.

Greenwood, 20, from Bradford, has performed 129 instances for Manchester United. He additionally performed one recreation for the English nationwide staff.