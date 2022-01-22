Man visits eatery amid snowfall, falls down on knees on seeing it closed. Watch

There are occasions when individuals get a longing for meals from a selected restaurant. More typically than not, they even find yourself getting one thing to eat from the identical place too. This man had the identical intention of satiating his craving when he visited a selected restaurant amid snowfall. What, nonetheless, he didn’t anticipate is an surprising hurdle. And now a video showcasing the person’s response to it has captured individuals’s consideration.

The video is posted on the official Instagram web page of Nicey’s Eatery, a restaurant in Canada. “To our loyal customer, we don’t know who you are but we will be looking out for you. We are terribly sorry the restaurant was closed. We feel your disappointment and hope to see you soon. Whatever you had on your mind to purchase today, that meal is on us,” the eatery posted.

The video reveals a person strolling in the direction of the eatery in knee-deep snow. Within moments, he goes down on his knees after seeing that the restaurant is closed. The man then, fairly disappointingly, walks away from the eatery.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 4 days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 28,000 views and the numbers are rising. The share has additionally gathered tons of response from individuals.

“Now I must try your food ! If he went that hard for a plate. I must try!” wrote an Instagram consumer. “We need to find this man and protect him at all costs,” joked one other. “I hope you find him,” expressed a 3rd. “Oh my heart!” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?