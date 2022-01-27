Man visits grave of girlfriend’s dad to ask permission to marry her in emotional video

The second a person visited the grave of his girlfriend’s father to ask for his permission to marry her has been captured in a strong video shared to social media.

Event videographers Flom Wedding Films shared the emotional footage to TikTok the place it rapidly gained traction. At the time of writing the video had been watched 1.9 million instances. It could be considered here.

In the video the person holding a bunch of flowers is proven approaching a graveyard whereas an onscreen caption explains: “His girlfriend’s father passed away but he still wanted to ask permission to marry her.”

Standing in entrance of the headstone, the person explains: “I know this is unconventional because I never met you, but your essence is on Angie all the time so I wanted to ask: can I have your permission to ask for Angie’s hand in marriage?”

“I promise to continue the legacy that you started,” he continues. “I promise to treat her like the angel she is. I promise to never leave her or forsake her. I promise to love her no matter what.”

The man provides: “I want to continue to show her the love that she experienced through her earthly father, you and most of all I want to show her the kind of love that her heavenly father has shown her.”

The emotion of the 38-second clip was not misplaced on Flom Wedding Films, who shared the video alongside a caption urging viewers to “grab your tissues.” Sure sufficient, the person’s gesture introduced a tear to the eyes of many watching at house.

Laura Plesko admitted she “actually teared up” watching the clip, whereas Emilya Watson additionally confessed that she was “crying” after seeing the video.

Kerbearmusic16 struggled to carry it collectively, writing: “Okay who is cutting onions because I was not ready to cry” with arson_wh0re admitting she too was “literally crying” because of the footage.

Others have been in awe of the person’s easy but highly effective gesture.

“What a gentleman,” Emgrace1122 wrote. “This is incredible, Micaela Johnson said. “I do know it should not be. But we have now to reward unbelievable males like him too.”

“He was raised accurately,” Helen Watson commented. “Good job younger man, I’m certain your dad and mom are proud. What a method to honor them and her father.”

Denise Buchner-Hanse wrote: “That’s an excellent man.”

