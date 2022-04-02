Man waits on platform whenever his daughter gets a late train home. Watch

Fathers are at all times protecting of their daughters irrespective of how previous they’re and it is among the strongest bonds which is at all times heartwarming to see. Like this video of a person who at all times comes to choose his daughter up from the platform every time she will get a late prepare dwelling. The video was posted on Instagram someday in the past and it’s got over 73,000 views thus far. The video will certainly soften your coronary heart.

Sophia Beth from London uploaded the video on her Instagram account after it bought an awesome response on TikTok.

“Thank you for always swiping in and waiting for me on the platform when I get a late train home,” says the textual content on the video. The video reveals the person ready on the platform for his daughter be it the summer time or the winter and it’s heartening to see.

“So today this video of my dad hit over 1.1 million views on tiktok. I was not expecting such a huge response and some of the comments are truly heartwarming. I’m just glad that others get to see you as the true gentleman you are…. Kind regards your daughter/agent – Sophia,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

“Awwww how amazing is your dad,” commented an Instagram person. “This is so wholesome, dads are really our protectors,” stated one other. “It’s really the most heartwarming thing ever, you are so lucky,” posted a 3rd. “An absolutely beautiful post and what an absolutely beautiful heart your dad has!” reads yer one other remark.

What do you consider this heartwarming video?