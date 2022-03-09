Man walks 107 meters underwater in one breath, creates world record. Watch

A video shared by Guinness World Records (GWR) on their official YouTube Channel has created a buzz amongst individuals. The clip reveals a person making a world report by strolling 107 meters underwater in a single breath. In reality, with this feat he grabbed the title for the longest underwater stroll with one breath (male).

“How far can Vitomir Maričić (Croatia) walk underwater… with one breath?” GWR wrote whereas posting the video. The clip opens to point out the person standing in a single nook of a swimming pool. Within moments, he begins strolling slowly. Text inserts on the video additionally offers extra context to the report. For occasion, it additionally incorporates a quote from the report creator the place he shared, “As a professional freediver I don’t really need to prepare that much for any breath hold record.” Vitomir won a gold medal and two bronzes at the 2021 AIDA Freediving World Championship in Limassol, Cyprus, reports a weblog by GWR.

We received’t give away every thing the video reveals, so have a look:

The video of the person creating the report was shared just a few days in the past. Since being posted, the clip has amassed greater than 1.3 lakh views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit practically 2,000 likes and counting. The video has additionally amassed a number of feedback. Many shared how the report left them stunned.

“He was so calm while I was here freaking out on his behalf,” wrote a YouTube person. “Pretty sure this guy could explore the whole ocean in one breath,” shared one other. “Yo, 107 meters with just only one breath? How is this even possible tho???” puzzled a 3rd. “He is a real legend,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on this world report?