Man walks on a rope tied between two hot air balloons to create world record. Watch

Guinness World Records (GWR) usually takes to Instagram to share such movies of information that are astonishing, stunning or awe-inspiring. Chances are this video will make you are feeling all of this stuff directly. It reveals how a person named Rafael Zugno Bridi created a report by strolling on a rope tied between two sizzling air balloons flying midair.

“Highest slackline walk – 1,901 m (6,236 ft) by Rafael Zugno Bridi,” GWR wrote whereas posting the video. The clip reveals the person, very fastidiously, taking steps to achieve from one sizzling air balloon to a different. The organisation, whereas replying to their very own publish, additionally shared some extra data. “This incredibly daring feat also earned @rafabridi the record title for highest highline (male), free solo (ISA-verified),” they wrote.

“Bridi crossed the 25-cm-wide (1-in) slackline barefoot, above Praia Grande in Santa Catarina, Brazil, at an altitude that took to him to twice the height of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. ‘The feeling of floating and freedom has always been one of the biggest motivations for my highline practice, and nothing can bring this sensation so vividly as a crossing between balloons where both points are in constant motion’,” in addition they added.

Take a have a look at the video that will make your jaw drop in surprise:

