Man watched child porn with Grindr date

WARNING: Graphic

A hospitality employee who was arrested in dramatic scenes throughout a daybreak raid of his residence after being despatched a video containing little one abuse materials has averted being despatched to jail.

Shaun Daniel Dregmans was arrested by the Australian Federal Police in March final yr after a raid on his north shore residence linked him to the nation’s largest little one intercourse abuse community.

The 32-year-old confronted the NSW District Court on Friday for sentence after he pleaded responsible to possessing or controlling little one abuse materials by use of a carriage service.

Officers from Operation Arkstone raided Dregmans’ residence at Willoughby on March 17 and located a video of an underage boy performing oral intercourse on his cellphone, the court docket was advised.

Dregmans had met a person from the homosexual courting app Grindr within the Sydney suburb of Chatswood in January final yr who then despatched him a video of kid abuse materials on WhatsApp.

When the person messaged about how he appreciated to perv, Dregmans responded “that’s so hot”, the court docket was advised.

In the WhatsApp dialog, the court docket was advised that Dregmans “expressed his sexual fantasies in graphic terms”, stated he appreciated “showing my c**k to cute boys … especially pools n (sic) beach change rooms” and “going to public pools and seeing younger guys” of their Speedos.

Dregmans was requested if he needed to observe incest, bestiality and little one abuse movies with the person, to which he replied: “I was hoping you’d say that.”

Evidence tendered to the court docket revealed Dregmans advised the person he had by no means watched little one abuse movies however had “always wanted to”.

The court docket was advised that Dregmans was interested in the person from Grindr and felt the intercourse discuss would “facilitate further sexual activity with him” and had no real interest in little one pornography.

When questioned by his defence barrister Riyad El-Choufani at a sentence listening to earlier this month, the 32-year-old stated he was “totally repulsed” and “disappointed” with what he stated.

Reading by means of the dialog, Dregmans stated he felt “nauseous” as a result of “it’s not who I am … it’s not a representation of who I am”.

Judge Alister Abadee advised the court docket that in his testimony the 32-year-old stated he was “just going along with what” the person from Grindr was saying.

“He had nephews and nieces and was ashamed that he may have been privy to the exploitation of children. The facts that he agreed to were described by the offender as ‘not who I am’,” the choose stated.

Dregmans admitted to watching a baby abuse video with the Grindr hook-up and by no means deleted it because it “got buried under other apps”.

Judge Abadee stated Dregmans had taken full accountability for his offending and felt each ashamed and embarrassed over what he stated within the dialog.

Camera Icon Dregmans advised the court docket he was regretful over his offending. Odessa Blain Credit: News Corp Australia

“The offending was objectively at the low end of the scale of seriousness,” Mr Abadee stated.

“He presents otherwise as a person of good character with good prospects of rehabilitation and is at a low risk of reoffending; he has already suffered some extra-curial punishment flowing from adverse media reporting which meets any requirement for retribution.”

Dregmans was convicted and sentenced to a time period of two years imprisonment however was launched instantly upon getting into a recognisance launch order with a $5000 surety.

He is to be of fine behaviour for 4 years, obtain psychological counselling, is topic to the supervision of a probation officer and isn’t allowed to journey interstate or abroad with out written permission.