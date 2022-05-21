Man wears green screen suit to make their dog ‘fly’. Videos show amazing result

Do you recurrently observe the official web page of Instagram on the identical social media platform? Do you like watching videos of pet cats or canines? Then there’s a risk that you understand concerning the weekly collection by Instagram the place they share movies of tremendous cute pets. Just like their current put up that reveals a canine ‘flying’ and it might remind you of the animated film Up. The canine is seen flying with assist of balloons tied to its again. However, earlier than you get involved concerning the pooch’s security allow us to inform you that the video will not be actual however created utilizing know-how. The canine is flying with assist of his human carrying a inexperienced display go well with.

“Love is in the air. On today’s #WeeklyFluff, meet Paca (@i_am_paca), a friendly and calm Boston terrier who is floating into the weekend,” Instagram wrote whereas sharing the video. The video opens to point out the canine standing on the ground with a number of heart-shaped balloons tied round its waist. Within moments, the pooch begins flying.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video, since being shared about 15 hours in the past, has gone every kind of viral on-line. The put up has additionally prompted individuals to share varied feedback. Many additionally showcased their response by utilizing coronary heart or fireplace emoticons.

A video shared on the canine’s particular person Instagram profile reveals how its human made that potential.

What are your ideas on the movies?