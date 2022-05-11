Man Who Allegedly Helped Punjab Rocket Grenade Attackers Detained

Punjab RPG assault: Nishan Singh, a resident of Faridkot, has been detained

New Delhi:

A person who gave logistics help to some suspects who fired a rocket-propelled grenade, or RPG, at an intelligence headquarters in Punjab’s Mohali has been detained by the state police.

The newest detention comes after the state police mentioned they’ve picked up two extra suspects from throughout the state.

The police mentioned they’re placing collectively how the complete conspiracy was stitched and would quickly give particulars to the general public.

The newest suspect to be detained has been recognized as Nishan Singh, a resident of Faridkot. He is being interrogated.

The police mentioned he supplied logistics to the individuals who attacked the intelligence wing constructing.

Director General of Police VK Bhawra yesterday mentioned they have a number of leads and the case could be solved quickly.

“A number of suspects have been rounded up and questioned. The launcher used in the attack has been recovered by the police and all leads developed in the case are being pursued meticulously,” a press release issued by the Mohali police mentioned.

The RPG was fired on the third ground of the highly-guarded constructing in Mohali’s Sector 77 at 7:45 pm on Monday, following which an alert was sounded in Punjab.

A sub-inspector had mentioned he heard the sound of an explosion on the third ground of the constructing and when he went there, he noticed smoke popping out of from a room. He mentioned a projectile, after hitting the wall and breaking window panes, hit the ceiling earlier than falling on a chair.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a gathering with high law enforcement officials over the assault.

Mr Mann mentioned no person could be allowed to disturb peaceable environment in Punjab. He mentioned a number of forces are continuously making an attempt to create hassle throughout the state.

“Whoever tries to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab will not be spared and the strictest punishment will be given to them, which their coming generations will remember,” the Chief Minister mentioned.