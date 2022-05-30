Man who allegedly killed his mother for R10 to buy dagga, then drank her blood, intends to plead guilty | News24

The North West man who allegedly stabbed his mom to loss of life for R10 intends to plead responsible.

Thabang Mosoane additionally drank his mom’s blood after allegedly killing her.

He said in court docket that he needs to plead responsible so the case in opposition to him could be swiftly finalised.

“I want to plead guilty and finalise the matter.”

These had been the phrases of Thabang Mosoane, 24, who advised the Koster Magistrate’s Court that he meant to confess to killing his mom.

Mosoane, wearing black pants, black slippers, and a pink mud coat, appeared briefly in court docket on Monday.

Inside the packed gallery had been his two aunts, who nodded when he advised the court docket that he wished to plead responsible.

Magistrate Maholodi Mapaba replied to Mosoane that his case could be transferred to the regional court docket the place he may inform that court docket his intentions.

Mosoane stored glancing at his two aunts behind him.

Outside the courtroom, his aunt, Naomi Mosoane, referred to as for the legislation to be utilized in opposition to Mosoane.

“He must be punished for what he did,” stated Naomi.

She stated:

He dedicated one of many worst sins within the nation. He must be taught a lesson. He should know that what he did is accompanied by punishment. He stabbed his mom to loss of life.

“What he did to my sister is wrong and painful to us. I fully agree with him that he must plead guilty. Indeed, he is the one who killed his mother and drank her blood. The court must deal with him accordingly,” Naomi stated.

She believed that Mosoane had come to his senses by desirous to plead responsible.

“The court must not even attempt to grant him bail. He must go to prison for a long time. He must go and feel that prison is not good for anyone. Had he behaved like a child, his mother would be alive. We are still mourning and don’t expect to see him back in our lives again,” Naomi stated.

Life sentence

Mosoane’s different aunt, Bertha Motshabi, concurred together with his intentions to plead responsible.

“He must stay in jail until his case is finalised. He mustn’t be granted bail. He must be in jail for a very long time. He must be sentenced to life imprisonment. My sister will never return to life because of his hands.

“He was a problematic little one. His twin brother, Thabo, is afraid of him. Thabo is attending counselling due to his [Mosoane’s] deeds. Thabo misses his mom. He additionally vowed by no means to simply accept Mosoane’s apology. Thabo stated his twin brother had separated him from their mom,” Motshabi said.

It is alleged that on 9 May, Mosoane stabbed his mother, Kedisaletse Mosoane, multiple times to death at her home in Mathopestad, North West.

The family earlier said Mosoane killed his mother after she would not give him R10 to buy dagga.

Mosoane later drank his mother’s blood.

Police found him seated near his mother’s body and arrested him.

His face and clothes were covered in blood.

Mosoane is expected back in court on 7 July.

