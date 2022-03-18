Man who burnt ex-lover’s home and killed her sibling, 5, sentenced to life in prison | News24

A person has been sentenced to life in jail for killing his ex-girlfriend’s five-year-old sibling.

Tebogo Daniel Maphopho was additionally slapped with an extra 40 years.

Before setting his ex-girlfriend’s residence alight, Maphopho had assaulted and stabbed her.

A Gauteng man who set his former lover’s residence alight and killed her five-year-old sibling within the course of, has been sentenced to life in jail.

Tebogo Daniel Maphopho was sentenced within the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday after he was convicted for arson, homicide, and tried homicide.

The courtroom additionally imposed an extra sentence of 40 years.

Maphopho and his then-girlfriend Matsidiso Lebotse’s relationship had ended “acrimoniously”, the State mentioned in courtroom paperwork.

The State alleged that on the night of 17 November 2020, he instructed his ex-girlfriend to accompany him to his residence.

However, when she refused, he allegedly assaulted her and stabbed her with a knife.

Three days later, when Lebotse and her household had been sleeping at Plot 61, Vleikop, Randfontein, Maphopho went there, stood exterior and shouted that he was there to “fetch” her, claiming that she was his spouse.

“Her mother told the accused [Maphopho] to leave them alone and come back the following day. The accused then set fire to the house they were in by pouring an accelerant under the door of the house and setting it alight.”

Lebotse’s mom managed to assist the household escape via a window. She remained in the home to avoid wasting her five-year-old son however couldn’t discover him. She then later escaped via the window.

While Lebotse and different relations managed to flee, Neo, who was 5 years previous on the time, died from burn wounds.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Carmen Hendricks, mentioned the hearth division and ambulance had been known as to the scene and that Neo was trapped below a mattress. He had burnt to demise, she mentioned

Hendricks mentioned the Maphopho was arrested after an “intense investigation”.

