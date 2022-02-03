Man who created record by getting 864 insect tattoos says ‘I hate bugs’

Guinness World Records usually takes to Instagram to share varied sorts of data created by individuals. Just like this submit the place they shared about Mike Amoia from the US who created a document for having 864 tattoos of bugs. They additionally posted a video showcasing his varied physique arts.

“Most insect tattoos 864 by Mike Amoia,” they wrote together with a bug emoticon. While replying to their very own submit, in addition they shared extra details about the document and a quote from the person who created it.

“Worth noting that non-insects (spiders, millipedes, scorpions etc.) were not counted towards the final record total of 864,” they wrote. “A lot of people think I like bugs – actually it’s the complete opposite. I’m afraid of bugs, I hate bugs. But is has multiple meanings, that’s why I put them all over my body,” they added what Amoia shared about his document.

“Mike has a plan to utilise his record-breaking artwork to create a unique NFT which can be sold to raise money for kids charity ‘For a Bright Future’,” they defined in one more share.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 16 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 33,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit varied feedback. Some took the route of hilarity whereas replying.

“I wonder if the tattoos ever bug him?” joked an Instagram consumer. “But, why,” requested one other. “Bugs look at him and says, ‘oh a bug’,” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the submit?