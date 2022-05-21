Man Who Escaped From Northern Minnesota Corrections Facility Back In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a person who escaped from a corrections facility is in custody.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Kris Severin escaped Wednesday morning from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw, which is 17 miles northwest of Duluth. He was being held on the facility for violating a restraining order.

Deputies realized Severin had connections with a home-owner south of Eveleth, and tried to make contact with the house owner a number of instances. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, deputies pulled as much as the house to seek out Severin knocking on the entrance door.

He fled right into a swampy space, and regulation enforcement was not capable of finding him after trying to find a number of hours.

Around 8:30 a.m. the following day, deputies returned to the house and located him inside a automobile which belonged to the house owner. He was taken into custody with out incident and is being held at St. Louis County Jail in Duluth.

The incident is below investigation.