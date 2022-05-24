Man Who Had Arm Chopped Off In Haryana Cleared Of Sexual Assault Charge

UP resident Ikhlaq Salmani had travelled to Haryana’s Panipat to search for a job.

Chandigarh:

A 29-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh who had been accused of sexually assaulting a boy and had his hand chopped off in a case of alleged spiritual hate crime in Haryana has been acquitted of expenses in opposition to him.

Relatives of Ikhlaq Salmani had claimed that his hand was chopped by some native males in Panipat allegedly after they noticed a non secular tattoo ‘786’ on his hand.

He had travelled to Panipat to search for a job in September 2020.

The police had registered a First Information Report or FIR on Ikhlaq’s criticism.

However, a second FIR was filed days later by the lads who allegedly attacked Ikhlaq, accusing him of “sodomising” a younger boy of their household in August and claiming that he damage himself when he fell on railway tracks close by whereas he was fleeing.

The court docket has acquitted Ikhlaq of the fees in opposition to him below the strict regulation involving baby intercourse abuse and has raised doubts in regards to the prosecution’s account.

It famous that the sexual assault expenses had not been “corroborated by any medical evidence, which runs rather contrary to the assertions made by the victim”.

“This court is of the view that because of the inconsistencies, contradictions and the improbabilities in the testimonies of the victim, his father and uncle (complainant), the presumptions have been rebutted. Consequently, it is held that the testimony of the victim, his father and uncle is not sufficient and cannot become the sole basis to convict the accused,” it stated.

It additionally questioned the delay in submitting the criticism in regards to the alleged sexual assault – which the accusers had tried to elucidate by saying “they were searching themselves for the accused”.

“Complainant has himself stated in his complaint that the accused disclosed his name and address to him before fleeing from the spot. Why they did not immediately report the matter to the police and what is need to search for the accused on their own part?” the court docket requested.

“A doubt is created upon the story of the prosecution, as the delay has not been satisfactory explained by the complainant. In fact, the entire version of the prosecution is improbable and has remained uncorroborated and unexplained in many aspects,” the court docket stated.