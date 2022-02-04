Man who killed a cop in drive-by shooting sentenced to 25 years in jail | News24

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday sentenced Nkanyiso Nzama to an efficient 25 years’ imprisonment for the homicide of Constable Thandoluhle Mhlongo and Mazwi Zuke.

Nzama, 30, was arrested after he shot Mhlongo and Zuke in a drive-by taking pictures.

On 15 March 2019, Mhlongo and Zuke have been at Kranskop CBD once they have been shot at by Nzama, who was driving a white Mercedes Benz.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, Mhlongo died on the scene.

“Zuke and other two victims were taken to hospital, where Zuke died on arrival,” he added.

READ | Hefty sentence for man who killed woman, stole cop’s gun and shot himself

A 9mm pistol was discovered on the scene, and the getaway automobile was later discovered burning at Mizpah space in Kranskop. Two our bodies, with gunshot wounds, have been discovered close to the burning automobile.

Nzama and his confederate have been arrested per week later.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.