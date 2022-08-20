Man who killed five in San Fernando Valley shooting spree sentenced to life in prison

A person convicted of killing 5 individuals in a random taking pictures spree within the San Fernando Valley in 2014 was sentenced this week to life in jail with out the potential of parole, the Los Angeles County district legal professional’s workplace stated.

Alexander Hernandez, 42, was found guilty in May of 5 counts of homicide with particular circumstances, 11 counts of tried homicide and a number of other different costs together with taking pictures at an occupied automobile, animal cruelty and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“Alexander Hernandez’s killing spree affected many families and traumatized the community,” stated Dist. Atty. George Gascón. “With this sentence he will be held accountable for the pain he caused and will never threaten anyone in the community again.”

The sentence brings to an in depth practically 10 years of proceedings.

The spree lasted from March to August 2014 and killed Sergio Sanchez, 35; Gilardo Morales, 48; Mariana Franco, 23; Michael Planells, 29; and Gloria Tovar, 59. Several different individuals have been injured.

Sanchez, the primary sufferer, was killed as he was driving on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar. His physique was present in his automobile on a freeway offramp.

Hernandez then carried out a collection of shootings that injured a number of individuals, together with a 19-year-old sufferer who had been dropping off his girlfriend at house after promenade. The sufferer was left partially paralyzed.

In August of that yr, Hernandez dedicated seven shootings in 5 days, killing Morales, Franco, Planells, Tovar and a number of other canine.

Planells was killed in a Sylmar park whereas the opposite victims have been killed of their automobiles as they both drove or parked, the district legal professional’s workplace stated. About a dozen different individuals have been shot at however survived.

At the time, Los Angeles police referred to the suspect as a serial killer.

Hernandez was arrested in August 2014, however was not convicted for practically eight years due to pandemic delays and considerations about his psychological competency.

Prosecutors had initially sought the dying penalty, however Gascón barred prosecutors from searching for capital punishment after he was elected in 2020.