Man who killed Karabo Mokoena now faces fraud charges for allegedly scamming govt officials | News24

Sandile Mantsoe, who’s serving a 32-year sentence for killing Karabo Mokoena, has been charged with fraud.

Mantsoe was requisitioned from the Bloemfontein Prison to face funding fraud fees in Evander, Mpumalanga.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi mentioned Mantsoe, by way of his firm Trillion Dollar Legacy, recruited 180 authorities officers for the rip-off.

Municipal employees and staff of the departments of justice and schooling have been recruited for the rip-off, which raised R2 million.

According to Sekgotodi, Mantsoe promised them excessive returns on their investments.

“It is further alleged that the accused did not make a payment to his clients as promised, and the victims reported the matter at Evander police station on 27 December 2016.”

Sekgotodi mentioned Mantsoe appeared within the Evander Regional Court on Monday. His case was postponed to September.

In 2018, Mantsoe was handed an efficient 32-year sentence for killing his girlfriend, Mokoena.

Her charred stays have been found in an open veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg after household and mates launched a search following her disappearance.

Mantsoe, a married father of three, had reportedly been in a romantic relationship with Mokoena since October 2016. He denied killing Mokoena and mentioned he disposed of her physique after he got here dwelling and located that she had dedicated suicide.