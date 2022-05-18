Man who posed as JMPD officer arrested, linked to scores of robbery cases | News24

Gauteng police mentioned the person was arrested at his house in Protea Glen in Soweto and located in possession of 14 JMPD reflector jackets.

A 39-year-old man, who allegedly posed as a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer, with the intention to cease and rob autos in Gauteng, has been arrested.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello mentioned the person was arrested at his house in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Monday.

He was present in possession of 14 JMPD reflector jackets and a stolen iPhone.

“It is alleged the suspect used these reflector jackets to pose as a police official and stopped people on roads, with the intention to rob them,” Sello mentioned.

Further investigations revealed the person, who’s a driver of a courier firm, was linked to 12 instances of theft of which he claimed to be a sufferer, in accordance with Sello.

“He would supposedly get robbed of merchandise, which was to be delivered, at gunpoint by a Nissan Almera, using different number plates,” Sello mentioned.

Sello mentioned the instances had been opened at completely different components of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

The man is anticipated to seem in courtroom quickly on fees of theft, perjury and possession of police uniform.

“Let us continue making those arrests and ensuring that those who take chances with the law are dealt with accordingly,” mentioned provincial commissioner Elias Mawela.