Man Who Went Viral For Looking Like NBA YoungBoy Found Dead: Reports

NBA YoungBoy look-a-like who goes by NCAA YoungBoy was reportedly discovered useless in his hometown.

The particulars surrounding his demise are nonetheless sketchy, however a number of sources confirmed his passing on Friday (January 28). News of his demise unfold like wildfire after cops discovered a physique in some woods close to Union Springs, Alabama. While cops haven’t launched the deceased man’s title, residents within the space who knew the aspiring artiste had been in a position to ID him.

Police are investigating the demise as a potential murder and can launch extra data after his household has been notified.

Just a few years again, NCAA YoungBoy, who additionally goes by 334 Lil PNut, went viral on social media for his shut resemblance to Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy though they aren’t associated. He has since capitalized on the possibility look-a-like, the place he developed a big social media following and even received bookings for public appearances.

In the meantime, NBA YoungBoy followers are respiratory a sigh of aid that the true YB is okay whereas additionally tributing PNut. The rapper is presently on house arrest in Utah, the place he awaits trial for circumstances in Los Angeles and Baton Rouge. While his legal professionals deal with his authorized affairs, YoungBoy is busy hitting the studio and dropping new music, in addition to spending a while together with his household.

There can also be the difficulty of his latest beefs with rival rappers Lil Durk and NLE Choppa. YoungBoy Never Broke Again additionally manages to anger O-Block thugs in Chicago when he launched a diss track aimed at King Von while also disrespecting the infamous O-Block.

The 21-year-old is presently a father of a reported 8 children. Just a few weeks in the past he was seen spending time together with his daughter, who Drea Symone gave start to over a yr in the past. The act seemingly cemented what many had beforehand said, that the rapper tries his greatest to be father to his kids.

NBA YoungBoy is now relationship Instagram mannequin Jazlyn Mychelle, who not too long ago gave start to their first little one collectively. He seems to be happier than ever together with his new girlfriend, which was hardly ever noticed together with his different feminine companions.

While Jazlyn appears to have YoungBoy trapped in a love trance, he nonetheless finds time for his children. The rapper had disabled his social media profiles months in the past, with data solely being shared by his girlfriend or uncommon photographs of him in public.