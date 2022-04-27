Europe
Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid: First-leg thriller as Guardiola’s men seize narrow advantage
Manchester City have the benefit within the Champions League
semi-finals after edging out Real Madrid 4-3 in an exciting first
leg on the Etihad Stadium, Trend stories citing Beinsports.
Pep Guardiola’s aspect made a surprising begin, hanging twice in
the opening 11 minutes via Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel
Jesus.
The just lately topped LaLiga champions responded with Karim
Benzema and Vinicius Junior sandwiching Phil Foden’s header.
The hosts hit again via Bernardo Silva’s stellar strike, however
Benzema’s nonchalant late penalty reduce the hole to a single objective
forward of the second leg on the Santiago Bernabeu subsequent
Wednesday.