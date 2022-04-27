Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid: First-leg thriller as Guardiola’s men seize narrow advantage

Manchester City have the benefit within the Champions League

semi-finals after edging out Real Madrid 4-3 in an exciting first

leg on the Etihad Stadium, Trend stories citing Beinsports.

Pep Guardiola’s aspect made a surprising begin, hanging twice in

the opening 11 minutes via Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel

Jesus.

The just lately topped LaLiga champions responded with Karim

Benzema and Vinicius Junior sandwiching Phil Foden’s header.

The hosts hit again via Bernardo Silva’s stellar strike, however

Benzema’s nonchalant late penalty reduce the hole to a single objective

forward of the second leg on the Santiago Bernabeu subsequent

Wednesday.