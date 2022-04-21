Manchester City back on top of Premier League with win over Brighton, Arsenal beat Chelsea | Football News – Times of India

FULL-TIME Man City 3-0 BrightonMan City transfer again into prime spot with a cushty win in opposition to Brighton#MCIBHA https://t.co/uliA7dsFSc — Premier League (@premierleague) 1650487885000

MANCHESTER: Manchester City regained prime spot within the Premier League from Liverpool with a 3-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday, whereas Arsenal revived their push for the highest 4 by beating Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge.Liverpool stormed to the highest of the desk by tearing Manchester United to shreds in a 4-0 win at Anfield on Tuesday.City weren’t so glowing, however held their nerve to edge again one pont forward within the title race because of second-half targets from Riyad Mahrez Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva

“We are facing one of the best teams ever,” mentioned City boss Pep Guardiola at going head-to-head with Liverpool. “If we drop points, they will be champions; if we win all our games, we will be champions.”

Mahrez was responsible of lacking one of the best possibilities of a tense first 45 minutes for the English champions in opposition to a Brighton aspect that had received at Arsenal and Tottenham of their final two outings.

However, there was little doubt over the result as soon as Mahrez bundled the ball house after Kevin De Bruyne’s burst opened up the guests’ defence.

There was a touch of fortune about City’s second as Foden’s shot from a well-worked nook deflected previous Robert Sanchez.

Silva then sealed the factors with a luxurious end from De Bruyne’s lay-off.

Arsenal had been in pole place for a return to the Champions League till a run of three consecutive defeats.

But they moved degree on factors with fourth-placed Tottenham after a six-goal thriller.

“It’s a great night and the players deserve it,” mentioned Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. “It has been a tough two weeks but you have to bounce back and show spirit.”

Scoring targets has been an issue for Arteta’s males because the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, however Eddie Nketiah took his likelihood with a uncommon begin to rating his first Premier League targets in over a 12 months.

The all-time document goal-scorer for England‘s under-21s pounced on an enormous error from Andreas Christensen to fit the opener previous Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea took simply 4 minutes to equalise as Timo Werner’s deflected shot caught Aaron Ramsdale napping at his close to publish.

Emile Smith Rowe put the Gunners again in entrance with a cool end on the finish of a wonderful Arsenal transfer that began with Granit Xhaka dribbling out of his personal field.

Again, although, Arsenal had been pegged again as Cesar Azpilicueta steered house Mason Mount’s cross.

There was a lowered crowd at Stamford Bridge for the primary time since restrictions positioned on the membership prevented them from promoting tickets not bought previous to UK authorities sanctions imposed on proprietor Roman Abramovich.

However, Arsenal had been in a position to promote out the total away allocation and the visiting followers had been jubilant when Nketiah took benefit of extra shoddy Chelsea defending from Malang Sarr to place his aspect forward for a 3rd time.

Bukayo Saka then sealed the win with a stoppage-time penalty after he had been introduced down by Azpilicueta.

At the underside of the desk, Everton snatched a much-needed level of their battle to beat the drop as Richarlison’s 92nd-minute strike earned a 1-1 draw in opposition to Leicester at Goodison Park.

The Foxes led for 87 minutes after Harvey Barnes’ early opener.

Everton edge 4 factors away from the relegation zone, however Burnley can reduce that hole after they host Southampton on Thursday.

Newcastle had been additionally fretting about relegation on the flip of the 12 months, however the Magpies are as much as eleventh after a sixth consecutive house win.

Miguel Almiron scored the one objective at St. James’ Park to spherical off a disappointing week for Crystal Palace after their FA Cup semi-final exit to Chelsea.