Sports

Manchester City reach agreement to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund | Football News – Times of India

Photo of The Wall The Wall16 mins ago
0 1 minute read


Manchester City have reached an settlement to signal striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on July 1, the Premier League membership stated in an announcement on Tuesday.
“The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player,” City stated





Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall16 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button