Manchester City reach agreement to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund | Football News – Times of India
Manchester City have reached an settlement to signal striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on July 1, the Premier League membership stated in an announcement on Tuesday.
“The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player,” City stated
