Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring 3 times in 5 minutes to come back from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 within the finale to keep away from being toppled by challenger Liverpool.

City was trailing 2-0 to Villa till İlkay Gündoğan started the comeback within the 76th minute. Rodri equalised two minutes later and Gündoğan put City in entrance within the 81st.

At one level even when City was shedding, it was nonetheless set to defend the title as Liverpool was solely drawing 1-1 to Wolverhampton. But Mohamed Salah then put the second-place aspect in entrance within the 84th minute, which might have taken Liverpool into first place had City not mounted its fightback on the Etihad Stadium. Andy Robertson then sealed Liverpool’s 3-1 win.

Had City conceded a late equaliser, Liverpool would have snatched the trophy away however Pep Guardiola’s aspect held on for the win in an exhilarating climax.

