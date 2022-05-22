Manchester City win PL, Burnley go down

An unbelievable day of drama within the Premier League has ended with Manchester City champions, Burnley relegated, and Tottenham within the Champions League.

But these bald info solely inform a fraction of the story.

City got here again from a 2-0 deficit at dwelling to Aston Villa with quarter-hour left to win 3-2 with three objectives in a unprecedented six minutes.

Meanwhile, at Anfield, Liverpool recovered from an early Wolves purpose to win 3-1. It was not sufficient as City celebrated their fourth title in 5 years, one as dramatic because the one secured by Sergio Aguero ten years in the past.

The drama started early, Pedro Neto gorgeous a hopeful Anfield as he gave Wolves a 3rd minute lead, tapping in a cross from Raul Jimenez.

Liverpool lay siege to Wolves’ purpose and levelled within the twenty fourth minute. Thiago Alcantara’s intelligent again heel in midfield set Sadio Mane away, and he beat Jose Sa at his close to publish.

Anfield’s subsequent roar got here when information broke of a purpose 40 miles away, on the Etihad, for Aston Villa. A high-quality cross from Lucas Digne was met by fellow full-back Matty Cash to stun City.

Meanwhile, on the backside a Nineteenth-minute penalty from Callum Wilson – inexplicably conceded by Nathan Collins – put Newcastle 1-0 up and dumped Burnley into the relegation zone. Another penalty, from Rafinha at Brentford, gave Leeds a three-point cushion which regarded agency when Wilson added a second.

Back on the high former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho put Villa – managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard – 2-0 up.

But City got here again with two objectives from substitute Ilkay Gundogun sandwiching one from Rodri.

Mo Salah got here off the bench to attain for Liverpool, with Andy Robertson including a 3rd, however the quadruple dream was over. The remaining whistle in Manchester sparked scenes of unbridled pleasure.

Back on the backside Maxwell Cornet pulled a purpose again at Turf Moor to provide Burnley hope with 21 minutes left. Sergi Canos then equalised for Brentford.

But Burnley couldn’t discover an equaliser and Leeds, going through a Brentford facet lowered to 9 via harm and a Canos purple card, scored within the 94th-minute via Jack Harrison.

The solely non-event was the race for the fourth and remaining Champions League place. Spurs, needing to win at Norwich to safe it, gained 5-0, Dejan Kulusevski and Son Hueng-min scoring twice and 32 Harry Kane as soon as.

That made for a muted celebration on the Emirates the place Arsenal, who hoped to revenue from a Spurs slip-up, have been pressured to accept a Europa League spot regardless of thrashing Everton, who had secured their security in midweek, 4-1.

The minor European locations have been settled as anticipated too, although not with out risk of a twist.

Wilfried Zaha punished an error by Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes to place Crystal Palace forward after 37 minutes.

Soon after Michail Antonio gave West Ham the lead at Brighton taking them into the second Europa League place and sending Manchester United into the Europa Conference.

However, Brighton levelled via Joel Veltman’s first purpose of the season, then added two extra enabling Manchester United to assert a Europa League place regardless of dropping 1-0.

West Ham thus go into the Europa Conference.

Elsewhere Chelsea beat Watford 2-1 and Leicester defeated Southampton 4-1