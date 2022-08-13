Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2022: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming | Cricket News

Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals face one another on Saturday for his or her third sport of the continued The Hundred Men’s Competition. Both the groups meet one another with contrasting performances to date. While Trent Rockets have been on prime of their sport registering two wins in as many matches, Manchester Originals are but to win their first sport of the continued season. Trent Rockets began with a win over Birmingham Phoenix earlier than beating Northern Superchargers, whereas Manchester Originals misplaced to Northern Superchargers and London Spirit.

Daniel Sams is the main wicket-taker for Trent Rockets with 6 to his title from two matches, whereas Alex Hales is their prime run-scorer with 101 runs to his credit score. On the opposite hand, Jos Buttler (65 runs) and Paul Ian Walter (2 wickets) are main scorer and wicket-taker, respectively, for Manchester Originals.

Where will Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2022 match happen?

The Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2022 match will happen at Old Trafford, Manchester.

When will Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2022 match happen?

The Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2022 match will happen Saturday.

What time will Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2022 match begin?

The Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2022 match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to look at Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2022 match?

The broadcast of Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2022 match will not be accessible in India.

Where to stream Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2022 match?

Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2022 match can be accessible for streaming on FanCode.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the data obtained from the host broadcasters)