Manchester United captain Harry Maguire’s gesture for little boy wins hearts

Football is greater than only a sport as some issues associated to it are past profitable or dropping. In a narrative that may soften your coronary heart, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire made an attractive gesture on the sector after scoring a purpose throughout a Premier League match in opposition to Leeds United. River Rhodes, a younger Manchester United fan, who’s present process chemotherapy for a cancerous tumour in accordance with his Go Fund Me web page, had requested Maguire to attain a header for him and do a knee-slide celebration after that.

The central defender saved his phrase and did precisely that after he opened the scoring with a header throughout the thirty fourth minute of the match as they beat Leeds United 4-2.

Manchester United shared the story in a submit on Instagram together with a photograph exhibiting Harry Maguire hugging River Rhodes once they had met.

The caption to it reads, “Friends for life”.

See the Instagram submit beneath:

“He delivered on his promise,” an Instagram consumer commented. “That touched my heart,” wrote one other consumer together with a tearful face emoji. “That is what football is about,” commented a 3rd.

Harry Maguire had met River Rhodes and introduced him many items and posted the lovable interplay of their assembly on his Instagram deal with three days in the past.

Watch the video beneath:

What do you consider this sporting gesture?