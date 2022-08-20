Manchester United reaches agreement with Real Madrid for Casemiro
Manchester United has reached an settlement with Real Madrid for
the switch of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, introduced the
Premier League membership on Friday, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.
Casemiro, 30, joined the La Liga giants in 2013 and has gained 18
trophies with Real Madrid together with three La Liga titles and 5
Champions Leagues titles.
“We all look forward to welcoming Casemiro to Old Trafford,”
learn a press release launched by Manchester United, who mentioned the
switch is topic to the settlement of non-public phrases, UK visa
necessities and a medical.
Manchester United began this season with two defeats and are
backside of the Premier League. Manchester United will host Liverpool
on Monday, whereas Real Madrid will stage a farewell ceremony for
Casemiro the identical day with the presence of membership president
Florentino Perez.
“Real Madrid is and at all times will likely be his house, and we want him and
all his household one of the best of luck on this new chapter of his life,”
mentioned Real Madrid on the membership’s official web site.