Manchester United has reached an settlement with Real Madrid for

the switch of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, introduced the

Premier League membership on Friday, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.

Casemiro, 30, joined the La Liga giants in 2013 and has gained 18

trophies with Real Madrid together with three La Liga titles and 5

Champions Leagues titles.

“We all look forward to welcoming Casemiro to Old Trafford,”

learn a press release launched by Manchester United, who mentioned the

switch is topic to the settlement of non-public phrases, UK visa

necessities and a medical.

Manchester United began this season with two defeats and are

backside of the Premier League. Manchester United will host Liverpool

on Monday, whereas Real Madrid will stage a farewell ceremony for

Casemiro the identical day with the presence of membership president

Florentino Perez.

“Real Madrid is and at all times will likely be his house, and we want him and

all his household one of the best of luck on this new chapter of his life,”

mentioned Real Madrid on the membership’s official web site.