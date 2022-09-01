Manchester United sign Martin Dubravka on transfer deadline day | Football News – Times of India

🧤 A brand new face in new environment.#MUFC || @HecoDubravka https://t.co/je7W8NPq99 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 1662050700000

Manchester United have accomplished the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax Amsterdam and introduced in goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United on mortgage, the Premier League membership introduced on Thursday’s switch deadline day.Antony, who joined for a reported preliminary price of 80.75 million kilos ($93.65 million) and who performed underneath United supervisor Erik ten Hag at Ajax, has signed a five-year contract with the choice of a further yr.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” Antony, 22, informed the membership’s web site.

Antony registered 12 objectives and 10 assists in 33 video games in all competitions as Ajax gained a 3rd straight Eredivisie title and made the final 16 within the Champions League final season.

He has been capped 9 instances by Brazil since his debut in 2021, scoring twice.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag was perfect for me and my development,” Antony added. “His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me…”

“My time at Ajax was fantastic … but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new teammates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United.”

Slovakia worldwide Dubravka, whose switch is topic to registration, will spend this season on mortgage with United having the choice to make the switch everlasting.

The 33-year-old, who has 29 caps, will probably be back-up for David de Gea.

“I am joining an excellent group of goalkeepers with lots of experience in the Premier League, and I know that we will push and support each other to keep our standards at the highest levels,” Dubravka mentioned.

Antony and Dubravka are United’s newest signings following the arrivals of Tyrell Malacia , Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro.

United are twelfth within the Premier League standings with six factors from 4 video games. They journey to backside aspect Leicester City on Thursday.