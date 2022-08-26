Manchester United to face Real Sociedad in Europa League, Arsenal draw PSV Eindhoven | Football News – Times of India

The 2022/23 Europa League group stage is about! 🤩🤔 Most thrilling group?#UELdraw https://t.co/3o21aUbOXZ — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 1661513976000

ISTANBUL: Manchester United had been positioned in the identical part as Real Sociedad in Friday’s draw for this season’s UEFA Europa League in Istanbul, whereas Arsenal will come up in opposition to PSV Eindhoven United, who received the Europa League in 2017, may even meet Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol and Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus in Group E.Real Sociedad certified for Europe by ending sixth in La Liga final season — they confronted United within the Champions League group stage in 2013/14, whereas the Premier League aspect received 4-0 on combination within the spherical of 32 on their technique to the Europa League closing in 2021.

Sheriff, the membership from the breakaway Russian-speaking area of Transnistria who’ve received seven straight Moldovan league titles, famously beat Real Madrid away in final season’s Champions League group phases.

Knocked out on this season’s Champions League qualifiers, they’ve been ordered to play house European video games within the capital Chisinau — a choice taken by UEFA due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Cypriot Cup winners Omonia are managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, who performed for Manchester City as a teen.

Arsenal’s draw seems barely more durable on paper, as they may even tackle Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt and Swiss title holders FC Zurich in Group A.

All three of the Gunners’ rivals didn’t make it via the Champions League qualifying section.

PSV, coached by Ruud van Nistelrooy, beat Monaco within the Champions League third qualifying spherical earlier than shedding to Rangers within the play-offs and dropping into the Europa League.

Zurich defeated Hearts within the play-off spherical.

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho’s Roma, who received final season’s Europa Conference League, will face Spanish Copa del Rey winners Real Betis in Group C, in addition to Bulgarian champions Ludogorets and Finnish champions HJK Helsinki.

Monaco will tackle Red Star Belgrade, Ferencvaros and Turkish champions Trabzonspor in Group H.

Dynamo Kyiv, who misplaced to Benfica within the Champions League play-offs, will face Rennes, Fenerbahce and AEK Larnaca of Cyprus in Group B.

Lazio and Feyenoord had been drawn collectively in Group F, whereas French Cup holders Nantes — of their first European marketing campaign in twenty years — will play Olympiakos, Freiburg and Qarabag of Azerbaijan.

The group stage will start on September 8 and concludes on November 3, sooner than regular because of the World Cup in Qatar.

This season’s Europa League closing shall be performed on the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31, subsequent yr.