Manchin says he will support Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin introduced Friday he’ll vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, clearing the best way to an all-but-certain affirmation.

The West Virginia Democrat has change into a pivotal vote within the evenly divided Senate, as he usually sides with Republicans, and his opposition may have blocked Jackson from turning into the primary Black girl to take a seat on the bench.

“After meeting with her, considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court,” Manchin said in a statement.

Manchin added that Jackson’s “wide array of experiences” within the judicial system present her with a novel perspective she is going to carry to the court docket.

“I am confident Judge Jackson is supremely qualified and has the disposition necessary to serve as our nation’s next Supreme Court Justice,” he wrote.

Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Jackson wrapped up Thursday, after a number of days of intense questioning from GOP members, who argued she was soft on sentencing child pornography defendants.

Manchin’s announcement of assist comes after the top of the Republican social gathering within the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, stated on Thursday he opposes Jackson’s affirmation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will meet in an executive session on Monday. The vote to substantiate Jackson may come as early as then, or may get pushed to the next Monday, April 4. Democrats hope to substantiate Jackson by the total Senate by Easter.