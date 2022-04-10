Mandela funeral scandal: Seven accused plead not guilty ahead of fraud trial | News24

Seven individuals accused of defrauding the Buffalo City

Metro to the tune of R10 million have pleaded not responsible.

It is alleged that they pretended the funds have been

meant for the 2013 funeral of late president Nelson Mandela.

Their trial is anticipated to begin on Monday.

Seven individuals accused of swindling the Buffalo City

Metro out of R10 million, and pretending the funds have been meant for the 2013

funeral of late president Nelson Mandela, have pleaded not responsible to fraud,

cash laundering and the contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act

(MFMA).

“All the accused have pleaded not responsible, and

on Monday, the prosecution will lead its first oral proof, [and] the entire

time period, which can finish on 10 June, has been put aside for this trial,”

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali mentioned.

Axed Eastern Cape well being MEC Sindiswa Gomba (proper) chatting to co-accused Zukiswa Ncitha, who’s the previous mayor of Buffalo City Metro, and their lawyer, advocate Michael Maseti. News24 PHOTO: Malibongwe Dayimani/News24

The trial of suspended ANC Amatole regional

chairperson Phumlani Mkolo; former Buffalo City speaker Luleka Simon-Ndzele;

former mayor Zukiswa Ncitha; former deputy mayor Themba Tinta; former Eastern

Cape well being MEC Sindiswa Gomba; and the municipality’s former provide chain

supervisor, Thembelani Sali is anticipated to be heard within the Eastern Cape High Court

in Bhisho.

READ | Mandela funeral scandal: Buffalo City stops paying legal

fees of 4 former senior councillors

It is alleged that the accused acted with a standard

function to defraud and manipulate municipal procurement processes. They

allegedly manipulated the scenario, in order that the funds may very well be used for different

functions than what they have been permitted for.

In January, advocate Mike Maseti instructed Judge Igna

Stretch within the High Court in East London that his instructing regulation agency had

withdrawn from representing Simon-Ndzele, Ncitha, Gomba and Sali after the

metro’s determination to cease paying their authorized payments

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane fired Gomba on

18 February after she was charged.

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the

dialog within the feedback part of this text.