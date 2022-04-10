Mandela funeral scandal: Seven accused plead not guilty ahead of fraud trial | News24
Sindiswa Gomba in court docket
PHOTO: Malibongwe Dayimani/News24
- Seven individuals accused of defrauding the Buffalo City
Metro to the tune of R10 million have pleaded not responsible.
- It is alleged that they pretended the funds have been
meant for the 2013 funeral of late president Nelson Mandela.
- Their trial is anticipated to begin on Monday.
Seven individuals accused of swindling the Buffalo City
Metro out of R10 million, and pretending the funds have been meant for the 2013
funeral of late president Nelson Mandela, have pleaded not responsible to fraud,
cash laundering and the contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act
(MFMA).
“All the accused have pleaded not responsible, and
on Monday, the prosecution will lead its first oral proof, [and] the entire
time period, which can finish on 10 June, has been put aside for this trial,”
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali mentioned.
Axed Eastern Cape well being MEC Sindiswa Gomba (proper) chatting to co-accused Zukiswa Ncitha, who’s the previous mayor of Buffalo City Metro, and their lawyer, advocate Michael Maseti.
The trial of suspended ANC Amatole regional
chairperson Phumlani Mkolo; former Buffalo City speaker Luleka Simon-Ndzele;
former mayor Zukiswa Ncitha; former deputy mayor Themba Tinta; former Eastern
Cape well being MEC Sindiswa Gomba; and the municipality’s former provide chain
supervisor, Thembelani Sali is anticipated to be heard within the Eastern Cape High Court
in Bhisho.
READ | Mandela funeral scandal: Buffalo City stops paying legal
fees of 4 former senior councillors
It is alleged that the accused acted with a standard
function to defraud and manipulate municipal procurement processes. They
allegedly manipulated the scenario, in order that the funds may very well be used for different
functions than what they have been permitted for.
In January, advocate Mike Maseti instructed Judge Igna
Stretch within the High Court in East London that his instructing regulation agency had
withdrawn from representing Simon-Ndzele, Ncitha, Gomba and Sali after the
metro’s determination to cease paying their authorized payments
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane fired Gomba on
18 February after she was charged.
We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the
dialog within the feedback part of this text.