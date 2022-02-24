Mandhana, Harmanpreet and Raj fifties hand India consolation win
In their closing worldwide earlier than the Women’s World Cup beginning subsequent week, India managed to shake off their run of losses on New Zealand soil
India 252 for 4 (Mandhana 71, Harmanpreet 63, Raj 54*, Jensen 1-29) beat New Zealand 251 for 9 (Kerr 66, Rana 2-40, Deepti 2-42, Gayakwad 2-61) by six wickets
Mandhana and Harmanpreet had been concerned in a 64-run partnership that took solely 65 balls coming and it was a part of the three successive half-century partnerships India stitched to efficiently chase down the 252-run goal within the fifth ODI on the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. In their closing worldwide earlier than the Women’s World Cup beginning subsequent week, India had managed to shake off their run of losses on New Zealand soil, ending the five-ODI sequence 4-1.
Deepti then had Amy Satterthwaite and Kerr dismissed within the house of 4 overs to assist India wrest again management. Lauren Down, although, discovered the going straightforward earlier than Hayley Jensen’s cameo of 30 off 33 balls powered New Zealand in direction of 250.
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo