Mandhana, Harmanpreet and Raj fifties hand India consolation win

India 252 for 4 (Mandhana 71, Harmanpreet 63, Raj 54*, Jensen 1-29) beat New Zealand 251 for 9 (Kerr 66, Rana 2-40, Deepti 2-42, Gayakwad 2-61) by six wickets

It was an occasion in itself. Harmanpreet Kaur hit a six for the primary time in ODIs since March 2021. In the twenty fourth over of the chase, she got here down the observe to left-arm spinner Fran Jonas to smash one excessive and lengthy over deep midwicket. The full swing of the blade was seen and it was punctuated by a bear-hug from batting companion Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana and Harmanpreet had been concerned in a 64-run partnership that took solely 65 balls coming and it was a part of the three successive half-century partnerships India stitched to efficiently chase down the 252-run goal within the fifth ODI on the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. In their closing worldwide earlier than the Women’s World Cup beginning subsequent week, India had managed to shake off their run of losses on New Zealand soil, ending the five-ODI sequence 4-1.

Mandhana, who played her first game on tour within the fourth ODI, was up and about whilst India misplaced Shafali Verma early. She displayed her full array of strokes in a second-wicket partnership of 60, through which Deepti Sharma , promoted to No. 3 with Yastika Bhatia absent, seemed to be struggling to rotate the strike. The introduction of spin noticed Deepti being caught on the striker’s finish, going through 11 dots out of the 16 main as much as her wicket.

Mandhana set about milking the bowling, earlier than hitting a strong sweep off Amelia Kerr ‘s legspin to convey up her twentieth half-century in ODI. The knock was not with out its possibilities however the left-hander was fast to brush them apart and march ahead.

Harmanpreet is in the course of a really tough section in her profession. She’s misplaced the vice-captaincy of the ODI facet. Her place is under scrutiny . And she was “rested” from the earlier sport. On Thursday, she walked in with India nonetheless a good distance from consolation. With Mandhana motoring alongside on the different finish, she took her time to get her eye in earlier than that six off Jonas bought her going. A few overs later, she hit offspinner Frances Mackay for consecutive fours after being dropped a ball earlier.

Mandhana fell an over later for 71 off 84, however Harmanpreet took the onus to push India ahead within the firm of captain Mithali Raj , who hit her eighth 50-plus rating in her final 12 ODI innings. Harmanpreet bought to her first half-century in a yr however fell for a 66-ball 63 with India on the doorstep of victory. In the tip, fairly aptly, Raj shepherded her facet to their first win of the tour.

India would have been chasing way more than 252 had it not been for his or her spinners, who picked up seven wickets between them. Kerr continued her wealthy vein of kind and hit her fourth successive fifty-plus rating – to go along with an unbeaten century – this series . There has been solely one player who has made extra runs than her 353 and brought extra wickets than her seven within the historical past of all bilateral sequence cricket. Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan

Along with Sophie Devine, Kerr helped New Zealand progress quickly, including 68 off simply 76 deliveries. Devine took the assault to India’s spinners, carting Rajeshwari Gayakwad for a six off her first ball within the sport. But offspinner Sneh Rana bought sufficient chunk from the floor to use the brakes on the hosts’ scoring and dismiss Devine for 34.

Deepti then had Amy Satterthwaite and Kerr dismissed within the house of 4 overs to assist India wrest again management. Lauren Down, although, discovered the going straightforward earlier than Hayley Jensen’s cameo of 30 off 33 balls powered New Zealand in direction of 250.

The spinners ended up bowling 38 of the 50 overs for India and barring Gayakwad, the trio of Rana, Deepti and Poonam Yadav had the financial system fee properly beneath 5 an over.