Mandhana set to miss first ODI due to extended quarantine in New Zealand

India batter Smriti Mandhana is ready to be out for at the very least the primary ODI towards New Zealand as ESPNcricinfo understands she is predicted to spend one other few days on the host nation’s authorities MIQ (Managed Isolation and Quarantine).

Mandhana, who missed the one-off T20I , continues to be on the MIQ together with quicks Meghana Singh and Renuka Singh, stated Yastika Bhatia, who took Mandhana’s opening place within the T20I on Wednesday which India misplaced by 18 runs.

India are as a consequence of play 5 ODIs in Queenstown, beginning February 12, with the sequence anticipated to function very important preparation forward of the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand beginning March.

