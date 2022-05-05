Mandisa Maya accepts nomination for deputy chief justice position | News24

Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya has accepted a nomination to be the nation’s subsequent deputy chief justice, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) mentioned on Wednesday.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo obtained a letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa final month, which mentioned he was contemplating appointing Maya as deputy chief justice and needed to seek the advice of the JSC on her suitability for the place.

“Justice Maya has accepted this nomination. Furthermore, on 3 May 2022, she submitted the required JSC questionnaire and all the necessary and standard documentation required for persons who seek to be appointed as a judge,” mentioned the JSC.

READ | Mandisa Maya pledges full support to Zondo after appointment as Chief Justice

The JSC invited regulation our bodies, members of the general public and different establishments to make written submissions on the suitability of Maya for the appointment, in addition to every other related information.

These feedback could be directed to the Secretariat of the JSC at YVanniekerk@judiciary.org.za and TPhaahlamohlaka@judiciary.org.za, Cc: JSC@judiciary.org.za.

The deadline for feedback is 26 May 2022.

Maya will likely be invited for a public interview in Gauteng on 20 June 2022.

In March, Ramaphosa introduced the appointment of Zondo as the following chief justice.

Maya had beforehand been shortlisted for the chief justice place, together with judges Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Dunston Mlambo.