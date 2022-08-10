Australia

Mandurah City pull off Celtic coup for controversial striker

Mandurah City have scored an area soccer coup, signing controversial former Scotland and Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths on a really short-term deal.

Griffiths will play two residence video games for the Football West State League Division One membership.

The membership mentioned he was “undoubtedly one of the biggest signings in not only Mandurah’s history, but one of the biggest in Australian NPL & State League football history.”

Griffiths shall be remembered for his man-of-the-match efficiency after two beautiful free kicks in opposition to England within the 2017 World Cup qualifying draw at Hampden Park.



