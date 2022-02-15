Mangaluru Police Cautions Against Fake Video Amid Hijab Row

Mangaluru:

The metropolis police have cautioned the general public in opposition to an outdated video of a struggle amongst college students being circulated on social media as an incident that occurred right here over the hijab problem.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar clarified in an announcement that no such incident has taken place in any faculty within the metropolis.

He cautioned the folks in opposition to the pretend video and mentioned the state of affairs is peaceable within the metropolis and all academic establishments are holding courses adhering to High Court instructions.

The scholar group, organisations, residents, mother and father, academic establishments and political events have cooperated in guaranteeing peace within the area, he mentioned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)