Manhunt launched following alleged rape of 2 women during robbery of church in Mpumalanga | News24

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt in reference to the theft of a church on Friday.

The armed suspects took items and allegedly raped two ladies through the incident.

Members of the general public with any data are inspired to contact Crime Stop.

A manhunt has been launched for suspects after two ladies had been allegedly raped through the theft of a Mpumalanga church on Friday.

“Police at Mhala have since launched a manhunt for the three suspects who reportedly robbed the church of musical instruments as well as the pastor’s car after [allegedly] raping the women at a church in Thulamahashe near Bushbuckridge,” police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala mentioned in an announcement on Sunday.

It is alleged that on 18 March at roughly 23:00, two ladies, who had been in a room on the church, heard a gunshot outdoors.

A knock on the door adopted this.

It is claimed three male suspects, armed with a pistol, compelled the door open.

“They then held the ladies at gunpoint whilst trying to find out where the pastor was. The suspects then demanded cash and allegedly raped the ladies,” Mohlala added.

READ | GBV brigades of women battle South Africa’s ‘second pandemic’ of rape, abuse

According to Mpumalanga police, the suspects additionally took the church’s musical devices valued at R28 000, utilizing a silver gray KIA Picanto belonging to the pastor.

The suspects fled the scene with the stolen items.

Mpumalanga police encourage any member of the general public with data to contact Crime Stop.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident.

“It is quite disturbing to learn that suspects are now targeting places of worship. We, therefore, urge our communities to be vigilant and refuse to buy stolen goods.

“They ought to fairly report these criminals instantly in order that they’re arrested,” Manamela mentioned.