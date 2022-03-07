Manik Saha retains top post in Tripura BJP overhaul, gets some fresh faces

AGARTALA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday reconstituted the occasion’s Tripura committee with some recent faces as a part of an effort to prepared the occasion’s state staff that can play a lead function within the meeting elections anticipated subsequent 12 months.

The BJP has retained Manik Saha within the management function regardless of some complaints from a piece of occasion leaders. The new 27-member committee consists of seven vice presidents, three common secretaries, six secretaries and 7 spokespersons.

Lok Sabha parliamentarian Rebati Tripura, BJP Mahila Morcha nationwide government member Uttara Debbarma and occasion chief Amit Rakshit have been introduced in as new vice presidents. Out of seven spokespersons, three are new faces.

BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty burdened that the occasion leaders who havn’t discovered a spot within the new committee will likely be accommodated in different roles. “The members from the earlier state committee who were excluded have not been dropped. They will be given separate responsibilities.”

The BJP received 36 meeting seats within the 2018 elections and shaped the federal government in alliance with its associate, Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) which had 8 seats within the 60-member meeting, evicting Manik Sarkar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) who had held the highest spot since 1998.

Three BJP legislators have since then left the occasion. Asish Das joined the All India Trinamool Congress final 12 months. Last month, Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha, additionally give up the BJP and joined Congress.