Manipur activist, arrested in Delhi, sent to judicial custody in Imphal

IMPHAL: A human rights activist from Manipur, who was arrested in Delhi on Tuesday in reference to a case in opposition to him over a social media publish allegedly selling enmity between communities, has been despatched to judicial custody for 15 days after he was introduced again to Imphal by a workforce of Manipur police for additional investigation.

The activist recognized as Dr Mark Thangmang Haokip was produced earlier than an obligation Justice of the Peace in Imphal on Friday night whereby he was granted bail. But he was despatched to judicial custody for 15 days after he didn’t furnish a private bond of ₹1 lakh and surety.

Dr Mark Haokip who is claimed to be the president of the International Human Rights Association (IHRA), Manipur was arrested from a home at Kishangarh in New Delhi on May 24 after he failed to answer the summons by police in reference to a case lodged in opposition to him at Churachandpur police station. Haokip is claimed to be a resident of Molnom village, Churachandpur district.

He was summoned for recording a press release on May 22 in reference to the FIR at Churachandpur police station below part 153-A/505(2) Indian Penal Code, associated to selling enmity between completely different teams on grounds of faith, race, hometown, residence, language, and so forth., and doing acts prejudicial to upkeep of concord.

Haokip was introduced again to Imphal round 11am on Friday on a transit remand.

Prior to his arrival in Imphal from Delhi, the court docket of chief judicial Justice of the Peace, Imphal West had issued a non-bailable warrant of arrest in opposition to Haokip in reference to one other software filed by the officer in cost (OC) of Imphal police station saying that he (Haokip) wrote derogatory and defamatory statements on his Twitter and Facebook accounts in opposition to freedom fighter Padma Bhushan awardee Rani Gaidinliu on November 23 final 12 months.

The software of the Imphal police station additionally talked about that leaders of 10 civil society organisations of Manipur lodged a grievance earlier than the OC stating that such remarks by Haokip had harm the emotions of many individuals and may disturb communal concord. The court docket additionally directed police to supply him earlier than the court docket on or earlier than June 20.

Meanwhile, the representatives of civil society organisations together with girls’s our bodies on Friday demanded mandatory actions in opposition to Haokip for his remarks in opposition to freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu.

It could also be price mentioning right here that Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on the sideline of an occasion on Thursday advised the media that the federal government is in opposition to these components who’re making an attempt to destabilise the peaceable co-existence of the state. “The law will take its own course, let the law take its own course,” he stated.