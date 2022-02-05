Manipur Chief Minister Files Nomination From Seat He Never Lost Since 2002

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh recordsdata his nomination papers

Imphal:

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh filed his papers as we speak to contest the meeting elections from his conventional Heingang constituency. He has by no means misplaced an election from this seat since 2002, when he first contested.

Mr Singh was accompanied by state BJP leaders together with Manipur BJP chief A Sarda Devi. All central leaders are busy with the campaigns in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, so that they could not make it to Manipur for Mr Singh’s nomination submitting, BJP sources stated.

Mr Biren, 61, will begin his marketing campaign as we speak from Khurai constituency. Mr Singh was a footballer and a journalist earlier than he joined politics. He stated he’s completely assured of a BJP victory in Manipur.

The BJP final week named its candidates for all of the 60 seats in Manipur. Protests by supporters of leaders who didn’t get tickets led to a disaster of types after a lot of them stop the celebration and joined others.

Those who’ve left the BJP over not getting tickets embrace three MLAs. Mr Singh had been lacking from campaigns for per week as he labored to defuse the scenario.

After submitting his nomination, Mr Singh attacked the opposition Congress, saying the rival celebration’s manifesto was solely a propaganda. The Manipur Congress, which is aiming a return to energy, on Friday promised 50,000 jobs yearly and one-third reservation for girls in authorities jobs.

The Congress has additionally promised to work to repeal the Armed Forces (Special) Powers Act, or AFSPA.