Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Shows His Football Skills Ahead Of Durand Cup. Watch | Football News

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, in his youthful days, was a proficient footballer. He was 18 years outdated when he was noticed by Border Security Force (BSF) officers throughout a soccer match in Manipur capital Imphal. He joined the BSF workforce and was a part of the facet that received the Durand Cup in 1981. He give up the BSF workforce a yr later in 1982, however performed soccer for 10 extra years within the Manipur state workforce.

The 2022 version of the Durand Cup, Asia’s oldest soccer match, is being held in a number of venues of Kolkata, Imphal and Guwahati. Manipur is internet hosting 10 group C matches of the Cup. To promote the competitors, N Biren Singh posted a video on social media, the place he might be seen taking part in with a soccer.

Watch: N Biren Singh Shows His Football Skills

Come one come all ! Let’s benefit from the opening ceremony of the Durand Cup at present, one of many oldest soccer tournaments on the earth.@PMOIndia @narendramodi @rajnathsingh @adgpi pic.twitter.com/Rl7uhNZRr1 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 18, 2022

Manipur authorities introduced half-day vacation on Thursday for all authorities places of work and establishments together with faculties and faculties to allow workers to look at the inaugural match between two state primarily based groups of NEROCA FC and TRAU FC.

NEROCA FC beat native rivals TRAU FC 3-1 in a bunch C fixture of the Durand Cup on the Khuman Lampak stadium right here on Thursday. Biren Singh in his speech thanked the Indian Army and match authority for making it doable to carry Durand Cup matches within the state.