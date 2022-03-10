Manipur Election Results 2022: Trends Suggest BJP May Be Largest Party | Live Updates

Manipur Assembly Election Results: This time the BJP determined to go solo and contested all 60 seats alone

Imphal:

Election traits present the BJP is sustaining its lead and will turn into the only largest celebration within the Manipur meeting. But it’s but to achieve the bulk mark of 31. The counting of votes for the Manipur assembly elections 2022, held in two phases, started at 8 am. The election results will probably be declared at the moment.

The turnout for the election to the 60-seat Manipur meeting, held on February 28 and March 5, was recorded at 78.03 and 76.04 per cent. The meeting polls will determine the electoral destiny of 92 candidates.

This time the BJP determined to go solo and contested all 60 seats alone. On the opposite hand, Congress shaped an alliance of six political events, together with Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Janata Dal (Secular).

A ballot of exit polls predicts the BJP goes to emerge as the only largest celebration in Manipur. But exit polls don’t at all times get it proper.

Congress had emerged as the only largest celebration within the 2017 elections profitable 28 seats adopted by BJP (21). But later, BJP stitched a coalition with the NPP, NPF and LJP to kind the federal government.

Here are the Live Updates on Manipur Election Results 2022:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to obtain alerts as this story develops.

Manipur Results: BJP Inching Towards Majority Mark, Show Trends The BJP is inching in direction of the bulk mark of 31 seats in Manipur, whereas the Congress and the NPP are main in 10 seats every, present dwell traits. The JD(U) is main in three seats.

Manipur Results: BJP Leading In 28, NPP In 11, Congress In 10, Show Trends The BJP is main in 28 seats, the NPP in 11, the Congress in 10 and JD(U) in three seats, present dwell traits.

Manipur Results: Manipur Heading Towards Hung Assembly, Show Trends Election traits counsel Manipur is heading in direction of a hung meeting. The NPP has made main positive factors already whereas Congress has put up a poor present until now. The BJP is rising as the only largest celebration within the state.

Manipur Results: Manipur Chief Minister Leading From Heingang By 11,000 Votes

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh main from Heingang by a margin of round 11,000 votes.

Manipur Results: BJP Leading In 25 Seats, Congress In 12, Show Live Trends The BJP is main in 25 seats in Manipur meeting elections, as per dwell traits

The Congress is main in 12 seats

The NPP is main in 9 seats and JD(U) in six seats

Manipur Results: Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Trailing In Early Trends

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh trailing in early traits.

Manipur Results: Early Trends Show BJP Ahead In Manipur The BJP was forward in 11 seats within the preliminary rounds of counting of votes in Manipur.

Meanwhile, the Congress was forward in seven constituencies.

The Janata Dal (United) was forward in three seats and National People’s Party in two constituencies. (PTI)

Election 2022: Early Leads In For Manipur (Based On Postal Votes)



Manipur Election Results: Counting Of Votes Begins For 60 Assembly Seats Counting of votes polled within the Manipur meeting elections started at 8 am on Thursday underneath tight safety.

Polling for 60 meeting seats was held in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

Counting is underway in 12 centres throughout the state, which is able to determine the electoral destiny of 265 candidates.

Manipur Election Results: Manipur Chief Minister Speaks To NDTV Ahead Of Results



In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Congress emerged as the only largest celebration profitable 28 seats adopted by the BJP which settled with 21 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and Naga People’s Front (NPF) bagged 4 seats every whereas the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) managed to safe just one constituency. BJP bagged 36.28 per cent vote share whereas Congress acquired 35.11 per cent of the whole vote. Later, BJP stitched a coalition with the NPP, NPF and LJP to kind the federal government underneath the management of Biren Singh.

BJP determined to go solo and contested all 60 seats alone, in the meantime, the Congress shaped an alliance of six political events and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA).