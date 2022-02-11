Manipur’s Ibobi Singh Files Nomination, Congress Flags BJP Facebook Page

Okram Ibobi Singh at present filed his nomination from his conventional Thoubal seat

Guwahati:

Three-time Manipur Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition within the Manipur legislative meeting Okram Ibobi Singh at present filed his nomination from his conventional Thoubal seat and stated that this election will likely be a brand new chapter for Manipur, a chapter of change.

“I know the mindset of people of both hill and valley and I am sensing a mood for change and we will form the new government,” the Congress chief instructed reporters.

His occasion, in the meantime, has filed a criticism with the Election Commission towards what it claims had been baseless allegations and visualisations of the Congress occasion and its leaders in a derogatory method on social media by the BJP on Facebook web page “Manipur with Modi”.

It has requested the web page be blocked instantly.

“It has been found that there are a lot of baseless allegations and visualisations in a derogatory manner of Congress party and its leaders including former Chief Minister of the state Okram Ibobi Singh, Okram Surjakumar and many other Congress party candidates of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Elections, 2022 on the Facebook page ‘Manipur with Modi’,” the Congress stated in a criticism letter.

“This unbecoming act of BJP will definitely affect and influence the morale of the voters and such obnoxious propaganda on online platform is against the spirit of free and fair elections in the state,” it stated.

“The malicious, unethical and diabolical propaganda by abusing the authority of the party in power is against maintaining a level playing field which is assured by the Election Commission of India,” the letter added.