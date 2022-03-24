Manipur’s NPP also extends support to BJP’s Biren Singh government

IMPHAL: Two days after N Biren Singh took over as Manipur chief minister, the National People’s Party (NPP) on Wednesday prolonged help to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) authorities.

Seven newly elected NPP legislators submitted a letter of help to governor La Ganesan at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Wednesday. The NPP was a coalition associate of the earlier coalition authorities led by the BJP.

“We, the members of the NPP to the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly would like to extend support to the BJP led government in the state as alliance partner of NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance) and NDA(National Democratic Alliance),” the letter of help signed by the seven MLAs stated.

The seven NPP MLAs are N Kayisii (Tadubi), Mayanglam Rameshwar Singh (Kakching), Thongam Shanti Singh (Moirang), Irengbam Nalini (Oinam), Khuraijam Loken Singh (Wangoi), Janghemlung Panmei (Tamenglong) and Sheikh Noorul Hassan (Kshetrigao).

The seven legislators had earlier on Tuesday known as on Biren Singh at his official residence in Imphal.

The BJP has received an absolute majority with 32 seats within the 60-member meeting. The NPP, with its seven seats, was the second-largest get together. The opposition Congress and Naga People’s Front (NPF) have secured 5 seats every.

The Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA), which has two members, and the Janata Dal (United) six legislators, had earlier prolonged help to the BJP-led authorities. Two impartial MLAs Nishikant Singh Sapam (Keishamthong) and Haokholet Kipgen (Saitu) had been the primary to pledge help to the BJP authorities.